Blackpool were second-best against Lincoln City as they suffered their first defeat of the season.
The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the 3-0 loss at the LNER Stadium.
It has now been four games since the Tangerines last scored a goal.
1. Possession
The Seasiders had 65 percent of possession in the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan
2. Shots
Blackpool had a total of 14 shots in the game at the LNER Stadium- with only three on target (nine off and two blocked). Meanwhile, Lincoln had 11 shots, with five on target, two off and four blocked. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Big chances
The Imps had three big chances, while Blackpool had none. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
4. Saves
Lukas Jensen made three saves, while Dan Grimshaw made two. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
5. Passes
Blackpool made 721 passes (85 percent accurate) compared to 393 for Lincoln (74 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
6. Tackles
Lincoln made 15 tackles, while the Tangerines made six. The Imps also made 10 interceptions, compared to five for Critchley's side. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan
7. Key performer
From Blackpool's starting line-up, Callum Connolly scored a statistical rating of 7.0 from SofaScore. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan
8. A day to forget
From SofaScore's statistical ratings, Marvin Ekpiteta scored the lowest with 6.0. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan