Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' defeat to Lincoln City- in pictures

Blackpool were second-best against Lincoln City as they suffered their first defeat of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 14:16 BST

The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the 3-0 loss at the LNER Stadium.

It has now been four games since the Tangerines last scored a goal.

Here are some of the standout stats from the defeat to Lincoln (courtesy of SofaScore):

The Seasiders had 65 percent of possession in the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

1. Possession

The Seasiders had 65 percent of possession in the 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

Blackpool had a total of 14 shots in the game at the LNER Stadium- with only three on target (nine off and two blocked). Meanwhile, Lincoln had 11 shots, with five on target, two off and four blocked.

2. Shots

Blackpool had a total of 14 shots in the game at the LNER Stadium- with only three on target (nine off and two blocked). Meanwhile, Lincoln had 11 shots, with five on target, two off and four blocked.

The Imps had three big chances, while Blackpool had none.

3. Big chances

The Imps had three big chances, while Blackpool had none.

Lukas Jensen made three saves, while Dan Grimshaw made two.

4. Saves

Lukas Jensen made three saves, while Dan Grimshaw made two.

Blackpool made 721 passes (85 percent accurate) compared to 393 for Lincoln (74 percent accurate).

5. Passes

Blackpool made 721 passes (85 percent accurate) compared to 393 for Lincoln (74 percent accurate).

Lincoln made 15 tackles, while the Tangerines made six. The Imps also made 10 interceptions, compared to five for Critchley's side.

6. Tackles

Lincoln made 15 tackles, while the Tangerines made six. The Imps also made 10 interceptions, compared to five for Critchley's side.

From Blackpool's starting line-up, Callum Connolly scored a statistical rating of 7.0 from SofaScore.

7. Key performer

From Blackpool's starting line-up, Callum Connolly scored a statistical rating of 7.0 from SofaScore.

From SofaScore's statistical ratings, Marvin Ekpiteta scored the lowest with 6.0.

8. A day to forget

From SofaScore's statistical ratings, Marvin Ekpiteta scored the lowest with 6.0.

