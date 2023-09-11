News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Here are our predicted Seasiders ratings for EA Sports FC 24- in pictures

EA Sports FC 24 is due to be released on September 29.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST

Around this time of year, fans eagerly await the opportunity to play the game, formerly known as FIFA, for the first time.

Player ratings are always an area of debate for anyone involved in football.

Here are our predictions for the Blackpool squad:

According to SoFIFA, Grimshaw was rated 65 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 71.

1. Dan Grimshaw- 66

According to SoFIFA, Grimshaw was rated 65 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 71. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

According to SoFIFA, O'Donnell was rated 62 in FIFA 23.

2. Richard O'Donnell- 60

According to SoFIFA, O'Donnell was rated 62 in FIFA 23. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Chapman has joined the Seasiders from Bolton.

3. Mackenzie Chapman- 54

Chapman has joined the Seasiders from Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

According to SoFIFA, Ekpiteta was rated 69 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 71.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta- 66

According to SoFIFA, Ekpiteta was rated 69 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 71. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

According to SoFIFA, Pennington was rated 66 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 68.

5. Matthew Pennington- 66

According to SoFIFA, Pennington was rated 66 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 68. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

According to SoFIFA, Casey was rated 62 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 68.

6. Olly Casey- 65

According to SoFIFA, Casey was rated 62 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 68. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

