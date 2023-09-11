EA Sports FC 24 is due to be released on September 29.
Around this time of year, fans eagerly await the opportunity to play the game, formerly known as FIFA, for the first time.
Player ratings are always an area of debate for anyone involved in football.
Here are our predictions for the Blackpool squad:
1. Dan Grimshaw- 66
According to SoFIFA, Grimshaw was rated 65 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 71. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
2. Richard O'Donnell- 60
According to SoFIFA, O'Donnell was rated 62 in FIFA 23. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Mackenzie Chapman- 54
Chapman has joined the Seasiders from Bolton. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Marvin Ekpiteta- 66
According to SoFIFA, Ekpiteta was rated 69 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 71. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Matthew Pennington- 66
According to SoFIFA, Pennington was rated 66 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 68. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Olly Casey- 65
According to SoFIFA, Casey was rated 62 in FIFA 23 with a potential of 68. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd