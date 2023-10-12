Blackpool FC footballer Jake Daniels joins host of famous faces honoured at Attitude Awards 2023

Blackpool FC footballer Jake Daniels joined a host of famous faces from the worlds of show business and sport honoured at the Attitude Awards 2023.

The 18-year-old collected the Gamechanger Award at the event held at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

The annual awards is held to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation, which raises money for LGBT causes.

It was hosted by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden and comedian Alan Carr.

Among the celebrities also honoured at the awards were comedian Joe Lycett, singer Dame Shirley Bassey and former footballer Alex Scott.

Daniels came out as gay in May 2022, becoming the first active player to do so since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

In a short speech, the young footballer said: “Being invited was such a heartwarming moment.

“When I came out at 17, I didn’t expect to be standing in front of so many amazing people who do so much for the LGBTQ+ community.”

He then thanked his partner, who he said was “sobbing his eyes out,” adding, “I love you so much."

Daniels added: “Thank you for being by my side; he always has my back, and he’s a massive part of my life.”

Fashion designer Daniel W Fletcher, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Colby and actor Robert Madge – for his play My Son’s A Queer – were also honoured during the ceremony.

Attitude’s publisher, Darren Styles said: “We built this platform to celebrate and uplift, and we surely will, but – as always – there’s no looking away from the realities of life around us.”

It is not the first time Daniels, of Bispham, has been honoured since his decision to go public on his sexuality.

Earlier this year the teenager picked up the Sports Personality award at the British LGBT Awards 2023.

Here are all the winners from the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards:

