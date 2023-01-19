News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Championship fixture change announced for the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

A fixture change has been announced for the final round of Championship fixtures.

By Amos Wynn
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 2:36pm

The EFL have confirmed all games scheduled to take place on May 6 have been moved due to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which takes place on the same date.

Championship fixtures for that weekend will now be played on Monday May 8, with all games kicking off at 3pm.

Blackpool travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich on the final day of the season (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Blackpool travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich, on what is a Bank Holiday.

League Two fixtures also take place on the same day, while League One games are scheduled for May 8.

