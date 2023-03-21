The 22-year-old linked-up with the Seasiders back in January, and has featured 10 times for the club since his arrival.

Lyons states he just wants to be involved in as many games as possible.

He said: “If you get put in any position, I want to play in it if it means you’re playing and helping the team.

Andy Lyons (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“But I think personally my best position is as a wing-back. Last season I played over on the left side but I’m equally as comfortable on the right.

“That’s where I see myself best, but if the gaffer wants to play me anywhere else I’m not going to say no.

“If it helps in some way and I can contribute, I love to help.”

Lyons was recently on the scoresheet twice for Blackpool in their 6-1 victory over QPR at Bloomfield Road.

“Even when I looked back at that game I felt there were a couple of opportunities I could have done better with, but maybe two was enough,” he added.

“When the gaffer spoke to me, he talked about attacking the box and being an attacking threat as well as defending and hopefully keeping that clean sheet.

“Ultimately it’s our responsibility to be defenders and be an attacking threat in the opposition’s box.”

Lyons admits he’s enjoyed working under Mick McCarthy since the former Republic of Ireland manager took over at Bloomfield Road.

“He’s been brilliant,” he stated.

“Where I come from in Ireland he’s a legend. He captained the team as a player and managed them twice.

“For me, I grew up watching him play. I grew up watching him as a manager. My family were season ticket holders with the FAI so we used to go and watch all the matches at the Aviva and Mick was the gaffer.