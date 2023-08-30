Blackpool fans made their way to Molineux to watch the Seasiders’ EFL Cup tie against Wolves.

It was another game to forget for Neil Critchley’s side, as they found themselves on the end of a 5-0 defeat.

The Tangerines have now gone five matches without finding the back of the net in all competitions.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Blackpool fans Blackpool fans at Molineux for the EFL Cup tie against Wolves. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

