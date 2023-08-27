News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans get behind their side in the League One game away to Lincoln City- in pictures

Blackpool fans made the trip to the LNER Stadium to get behind Neil Critchley’s side in their game against Lincoln City.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

It was a day to forget for the travelling Seasiders supporters, as they watched their team suffer a 3-0 defeat.

The Tangerines conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in their first loss of the season.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Blackpool fans arrive at the LNER Stadium.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans arrive at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans arrive at the LNER Stadium.

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans arrive at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City.

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City.

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City.

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City.

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley applauds the fans.

7. Blackpool fans

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley applauds the fans. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City.

8. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans at the LNER Stadium for the game against Lincoln City. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

