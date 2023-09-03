Blackpool fans were left celebrating a stoppage winner from Kenny Dougall as Neil Critchley’s side claimed 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, with Jordan Rhodes marking his home debut with a goal in the opening stages of the fixture.
Latics thought they had done enough to claim a draw following Josh Magennis’ late equaliser, before Dougall ensured all three points went the way of the Tangerines
Here are some of the best fan photos from the match:
1. Blackpool fans
Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
