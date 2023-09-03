News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans celebrate in the sun as Neil Critchley's side claim late winner against Wigan Athletic- in pictures

Blackpool fans were left celebrating a stoppage winner from Kenny Dougall as Neil Critchley’s side claimed 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

The Seasiders had led for the majority of the game, with Jordan Rhodes marking his home debut with a goal in the opening stages of the fixture.

Latics thought they had done enough to claim a draw following Josh Magennis’ late equaliser, before Dougall ensured all three points went the way of the Tangerines

Here are some of the best fan photos from the match:

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

7. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic.

8. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans enjoyed a dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

