Blackpool boss Appleton delighted to be back at Bloomfield Road

After a two-week international break where Charlie Patino, Theo Corbeanu and Shayne Lavery were all called up to represent their nations, the Seasiders are back in action against Dean Smith’s side. Blackpool haven’t had the best of luck at home so far this season with just the one win on their own turf, but Appleton insists his side are up to the task.

“I’m delighted (to be back at Bloomfield Road) and I think the players will be,” said Pool’s head coach.

“We’ve had a couple of narrow defeats at home in the first 10 games, but I thought we were ridiculously unfortunate against Swansea where I thought we played very well. We could’ve nicked something in the last few moments of the game against Blackburn, so we’ve been pretty competitive.

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton. Photographer David Horton/CameraSport

“Their front line clearly at this level is something to be jealous about at times and they’re going to keep us on our toes and have a lot more of the ball than we are.

“I think if they’re not first they’re second in the league in terms of keeping hold of the ball and dealing with it well, so we know what we’re going to be up against, but I think other sides that have come here already this season have realised and are aware of the threat that we have.”

Gary Madine is available for selection again after serving a three-match ban for violent conduct as well as Callum Wright who has recovered after dislocating a joint in his leg. However, the Seasiders will remain without Keshi Anderson who picked up a fresh injury during training on Saturday.

“Ironically, I had had a conversation with him in the morning before training and he was telling me how fantastic he felt and then he had a shot in training, and he pulled his quad,” said Appleton.

