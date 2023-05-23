News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool-born Tom Barkhuizen among fastest FIFA 23 players

Blackpool-born Tom Barkhuizen is among the fastest FIFA 23 players, according to a recent study.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 18:43 BST

Speed is a key factor in football, and indeed the sport as a whole.

The ability to break through the defence and create scoring opportunities can make the difference between a win and a loss.

Experts at Ticketgum.com have analysed footballers’ acceleration and speed, to determine their average total pace, revealing the overall fastest players and teams on the bestselling game, and Blackpool-born Tom Barkhuizen is among the quickest.

English footballer Tom Barkhuizen is the fourth fastest footballer on FIFA with a pace of 93 (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)English footballer Tom Barkhuizen is the fourth fastest footballer on FIFA with a pace of 93 (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
English footballer Tom Barkhuizen is the fourth fastest footballer on FIFA with a pace of 93 (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Tom is the fourth fastest footballer on FIFA with a pace of 93. For reference, England’s footballers have a total pace of 68.23 on average.

On average, strikers in the English team have an overall pace of 70.65.

Kylian Mbappé was ranked the fastest footballer on FIFA with the highest average pace of 97 – just three points shy of a perfect 100.

With the striker’s impressive pace, acceleration and speed, alongside becoming Paris St Germain’s all-time leading scorer, Mbappé certainly earned the recognition as one of the best players on FIFA.

Suriname’s Sheraldo Becker is the second fastest, boasting an overall average pace of 95 – a mere two points away from Mbappé.

Thanks to his impressive acceleration (94) and speed (95), which have all contributed to his stellar final rank.

Recently representing Ghana in the World Cup, Iñaki Williams secured the third spot with a total pace of 94.

The current Athletic Bilbao player has an acceleration of 93 and 94 attributing to speed, thus, Williams’ claim as third fastest footballer is surely warranted.

This is part of a wider study, which can be found at: https://www.ticketgum.com/blog/which-country-has-the-fastest-footballers-on-fifa/

