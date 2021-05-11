Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance round-up: JD Blackpool South keep pressure on leaders Highfield Social
Highfield Social maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance with an 8-0 win over Phoenix Car Care.
But second-placed JD Blackpool South kept the pressure on with a 4-1 win at second-bottom FC Albion.
The premier division comeback of the day came from AFC Ardwick, who trailed Bloomfield Brewhouse 3-0 at half-time but won 4-3.
That meant Bloomfield lost fourth spot to Layton Juniors, who beat The Clarence by the only goal.
Division one leaders Mavricks made it 10 wins out of 12 with a 3-0 success at AFC Jacinta, who lost fourth spot to Unity Rangers.
They beat second-bottom Belle Vue 5-2.
Foxhall Seniors remained within a point of the leaders by defeating Attend-a-Lock 3-1 but have played a game more.
And third-placed Little Black Pug stayed within three points of the top after an 8-0 win over Viva Galaxy. Marton and No.3 shared four goals in their mid-table draw.
Division Two leaders FC Rangers were held to a goalless draw by New Philly but second-placed FC Ciao Ciao could not take advantage.
They had to settle for a 1-1 draw with fourth-placed Fleetwood Gym, so the gap between the top two remains five points.
West Coast Sports are up to third after beating Highfield 5-2.
Bottom two Freckleton and Marshall Court both won, beating H&A Club (7-1) and Highlands (5-3) respectively.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here