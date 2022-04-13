Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: Poulton Trojans v Wyre Diamonds

Action from Poulton Trojans (red and black) v Wyre Diamonds (white and black). Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Poulton FC Trojans welcomed Wyre Junior Diamonds to Cottam Hall and played out a quality game in which the visitors made a spirited fightback.

The Trojans aren't just building towards next season – they are also preparing for an unprecedented Hogan Plate final against their clubmates in the Poulton Spartans side at Fleetwood Town FC next month.

Poulton Trojans Under-8s

Trojans manager Tam Robbins told The Gazette: “This is our development team and we've had a really successful season, though it's more about having fun and giving the kids a chance to play.

“Two Poulton teams have never contested a cup final before and by a weird quirk of fate it's happened.

“It's our big showpiece occasion of the season and a chance for the players to showcase their skills. Some of them are hoping to be scouted and they all listen, which is really important.”

Diamonds boss Richard Parker said: “It was a good game of two halves. We were a bit sleepy at the start but showed some fighting spirit.

Wyre Diamond Under-8s

“We've moved up a level and hope to start next season as strongly as we're finishing this one.”

Poulton named Louie Wallace as their man of the match, while George Johnson stood out on the left for Wyre.

Both clubs are growing and the managers are excited to take their teams forward.

Trojans boss Tam says he and assistant Sammy are so pleased they volunteered for their roles. “We're expecting statues to be made of us after getting the plate final but no news on that yet.

“We are determined to keep the final friendly and make it more of a celebration,” he said.