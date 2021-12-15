Blackpool and District Youth Football League year ends with a festive atmosphere

It was an opportunity to show watching parents how their football has developed and how much fun they have with their friends.

And the weather was far kinder than for the Under-7s’ festival seven days earlier.

Action from the B&DYFL under-8s festival at Mill Farm Sports Village

That youngest age group enjoyed the more favourable conditions on Saturday too to enjoy some excellent games to end the year.

The final competitive fixture of 2021 was played in the Under-18 league, in which FY Academy strengthened their lead at the top of the table with a 7-1 win over St Annes Yellows.

Dan Valentine led the way with a hat-trick, while Alfie Wilkinson and Theo Cunliffe both scored twice for FY. Ned Knowles scored the Yellows’ goal.

The B&DYFL would like to wish everyone a safe and merry Christmas, and look forward to seeing everybody again when the league resumes on January 8.

