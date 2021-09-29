Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: Kirkham Junior Blues and YMCA Orange serve up colourful under-8 contest

Our photographer was at Wesham Park for the encounter between Kirkham Junior Blues and YMCA Orange, two clubs in their second league season after joining as under-7s last year.

The Blues’ boss on the day was Gary Andrews, in the absence of Dan Tidswell, and he said: “It was a good game played in the right spirit between two evenly-matched sides. It was good to see the players put into practice what they had done on the training ground because that is what these games are all about.”

Under-8 action from Wesham Park between Kirkham Junior Blues and YMCA Orange

Orange manager Luke Weafer said: “Two good teams put on a fantastic show. It was a really enjoyable game and probably our best performance of the season.”

Both clubs continue to grow as they look to put the problems of the pandemic behind them. YMCA have added a new ‘Whites’ team at this age level, catering for players who are new to the game or who stopped playing when Covid made its impact.

A short close-season of barely two months was not problem for Kirkham or YMCA. Gary Andrews added: “If it was down to the players we’d have played right through the summer. The break was for the parents really. We only stopped for about a month and then it was back into training.”

Kirkham named Cameron Blackwood as their player of the match for his all-round performance in attack and defence, while the work rate and willingness to run with the ball saw Riley Wooley named as YMCA’s star player.

The Kirkham Junior Blues team

Orange boss Weafer added: “The game is definitely growing again in the younger age groups, with people wanting to be more active and healthier after the past year and a half we’ve had. And the Euros inspired a lot of people to play.”

The Under-9 clubs continue to develop their skills playing seven-a-side, while also learning new positioning.

There were two competitive matches at Under-18 level, both won by a single goal. A late headed winner sealed a 3-2 success for Poulton Town against South Shore Youth.

Thomas Powl scored twice for Poulton, with man of the match Regan Malone also on target, while Shore’s scorers were Youssouf Yoskomi and Kane Twomey.

The YMCA Orange team

Thornton Cleveleys Blacks hosted BJFF Predators in another nail-biter which the visitors edged 5-4.

Ruben Perry and Josh Lambert both scored twice for BJFF. Nathaniel Topping was their other scorer and both keepers made great saves.