Blackpool Academy goalkeeper wins national award.
Young goalkeeper shines at National Futsal Championship
Blackpool’s rising star, Charlie Mitchell, has been crowned the best goalkeeper in the tournament at the prestigious National EFL Futsal Championship held at Warwick University.
The talented Under-11 shot-stopper delivered a string of outstanding performances, showcasing incredible reflexes, composure, and skill between the posts. His heroics helped Blackpool’s team make a strong impression at the tournament, earning him well-deserved recognition as one of the brightest young talents in the game.