Ben Tollitt eager to put Tranmere Rovers injury woes behind him and prove himself at Blackpool

Ben Tollitt and Terry McPhillips
Ben Tollitt and Terry McPhillips

Ben Tollitt is eager to put his Tranmere Rovers injury woes behind him and prove himself after joining Blackpool on a two year deal.

Winger Tollitt, 24, has joined the Seasiders on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers.

The midfielder has penned a two year deal which includes an option for an extension until 2022.

Tollitt joined Rovers in 2016 from Portsmouth but after three years he has opted to link-up with his former Everton youth coach and current Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips.

Two serious injuries blighted a period of his time at Prenton Park and after just 34 league appearances for Micky Mellon's side he is eager to prove himself at a new club.

The 24-year-old arrives at Blackpool raring to go having ended the season on-loan at National League side Wrexham and scoring four goals in 13 games to help them finish in the play-offs.

And having impressed for the Welsh side he has left now League One Rovers for a fresh start at third tier rivals Blackpool.

Tollitt said: “I back myself and I’ll do everything to prove to people that I am ready for it. I have had injuries, but now is the time to really prove myself. I’ve had a year of doing well and it’s time to repay the manager.

“Obviously he knows me from when I was a kid at Everton and he coached me a few times back there. I’m happy that he wants me to sign here.”

And Mchillips is keen to help him reach his full potential.

He said: “Ben is quick, tall and has bags of potential. He’s been unlucky with a few injuries and previously had a host of clubs scouting him. We feel he’s got plenty of development left and will look to help him reach the level we know he’s capable of reaching.”