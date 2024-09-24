B&DYFL match of the week: Poulton FC Blacks v Fleetwood Town Junior Greens

By Andy Moore
Published 24th Sep 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2024, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Poulton FC Blacks recorded their first victory of the season in our thrilling Under-12s match of the week in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

They defeated Fleetwood Town Junior Greens, 5-3, in a game which ebbed and flowed.

Henry McIlroy scored a hat-trick for the victors, while Jake Turner added a penalty on the rebound and centre-half Jason Mould scored his first goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Wright netted twice for the Greens, with Haris Usman also on target.

The Poulton FC Blacks U12 team Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Poulton FC Blacks U12 team Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The Poulton FC Blacks U12 team Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Read More
Juniors’ final flourish at Bloomfield Road

Poulton’s manager, John Aspinall, told The Gazette: “It’s good to get a win. The game was pretty close and every time we looked to be getting away, they clawed it back.”

Greens’ boss, Gavin Stuttard, added: “It was a quality game and really exciting.

“It was full of good, attacking football and good goalkeeping too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Poulton FC Blacks defeated Fleetwood Town Junior Greens in a game which ebbed and flowed Picture: Karen TebbuttPoulton FC Blacks defeated Fleetwood Town Junior Greens in a game which ebbed and flowed Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Poulton FC Blacks defeated Fleetwood Town Junior Greens in a game which ebbed and flowed Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We made a shaky start to the season, it’s mostly a new team and they are getting used to our passing style and the way we try to play.

“We knew these players had more in them and, in the second half on Saturday, they were quality.”

By contrast, Poulton have started their season with the same squad as last, though boss John anticipates more recruitment for the step up to 11-a-side next year.

Hat-trick hero Henry was the Poulton player of the match, while the Fleetwood award went to Miles Fotheringham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Poulton FC Blacks recorded their first victory of the Blackpool and District Youth Football League season Picture: Karen TebbuttPoulton FC Blacks recorded their first victory of the Blackpool and District Youth Football League season Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Poulton FC Blacks recorded their first victory of the Blackpool and District Youth Football League season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Usually a defender, Miles also had a great game out on the wing, beating opponents and gaining in confidence.

Gavin added: “Miles is one of the new players finding his feet with us.

“He was immense in defence too and that game will really have done him good.”

Related topics:Blackpool