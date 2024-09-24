B&DYFL match of the week: Poulton FC Blacks v Fleetwood Town Junior Greens
They defeated Fleetwood Town Junior Greens, 5-3, in a game which ebbed and flowed.
Henry McIlroy scored a hat-trick for the victors, while Jake Turner added a penalty on the rebound and centre-half Jason Mould scored his first goal.
Charlie Wright netted twice for the Greens, with Haris Usman also on target.
Poulton’s manager, John Aspinall, told The Gazette: “It’s good to get a win. The game was pretty close and every time we looked to be getting away, they clawed it back.”
Greens’ boss, Gavin Stuttard, added: “It was a quality game and really exciting.
“It was full of good, attacking football and good goalkeeping too.
“We made a shaky start to the season, it’s mostly a new team and they are getting used to our passing style and the way we try to play.
“We knew these players had more in them and, in the second half on Saturday, they were quality.”
By contrast, Poulton have started their season with the same squad as last, though boss John anticipates more recruitment for the step up to 11-a-side next year.
Hat-trick hero Henry was the Poulton player of the match, while the Fleetwood award went to Miles Fotheringham.
Usually a defender, Miles also had a great game out on the wing, beating opponents and gaining in confidence.
Gavin added: “Miles is one of the new players finding his feet with us.
“He was immense in defence too and that game will really have done him good.”