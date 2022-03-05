Fleetwood Town players urged to believe in themselves
Fleetwood Town assistant heach coach Barry Nicholson is welcoming the chance to get back into action quickly after midweek disappointment.
Fleetwood were beaten 2-0 in midweek by Wigan Athletic, having let a three goal lead slip away at Portsmouth just a few days earlier.Belief is very important to the Scot and he wants to see more of it from Fleetwood.
He feels it is only a matter of time before they fire themselves further up the table and widen the two point gap between them and the relegation zone.
They face play-off chasing Ipswich Town at Highbury on Saturday, 3pm, looking for their first win in nine – since beating table-topping Rotherham United.
He said: “It's very frustrating but it's important to just keep on going, to keep doing what we're doing on the training pitch, to keep believing.
"The big thing for the lads, and we've got a really good group, is to just keep believing in themselves.
"They need to keep doing the right things on and off the pitch and hopefully the results will turn.
"We believe that as a coaching staff and I think the players deep down think it's going to turn - once we get one win we can kick on and go on a little run.
"It's difficult to be patient when the games are running out as well. But we're not in the relegation zone, we've got to keep focusing on that, that we've got to look up. If we do the right things the results will come for us.”