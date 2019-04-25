Barnsley wary of 'stress-free' Blackpool according to coach Dale Tonge

Barnsley coach Dale Tonge believes the freedom Blackpool will be able to play with at Oakwell this weekend will make them a dangerous opposition.

The Seasiders head to Yorkshire with little to play for other than personal pride and the chance to finish the season as high as possible.

Barnsley, on the other hand, sit second in the table and are chasing automatic promotion back to the Championship with just two games remaining.

Tonge, assistant coach at Barnsley, is expecting a tough encounter when they take on Terry McPhillips' men.

“They are hard to beat, dangerous on the counter and they have had good results against the top six," he told the Barnsley Chronicle.

“They are stress-free with the position they are in in the table so we’re expecting a really tough game.

"They have come through a lot of off-field things but they have managed it outstandingly.”

Should Barnsley avoid defeat against the Seasiders, it will mean Daniel Stendel's side will have gone the whole season without suffering defeat at home in the league.

“It’s been alluded to quite often throughout the season," Tonge added.

“It’s an added incentive but mainly we are focusing on three points and putting a performance on for the fans.

“The home record is something we can be proud of but it will pale in significance if we don’t win on Saturday.

“I am hoping Oakwell will be bouncing and I think a lot of fans will turn out.”