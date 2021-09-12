Barnoldswick Town 3 AFC Blackpool 3 (Barnoldswick win 9-8 on penalties): AFC suffer FA Vase penalty shootout defeat

They started on the front foot with Kyle White having an early chance before Ben Duffield’s header was tipped onto the bar.

It was Barnoldswick who took the lead when a ball over the top enabled them to round the onrushing Dan Hall and Paul Turner found the net.

Town made it 2-0 on 36 minutes when Gareth Hill slotted home before Duffield headed over.

Ben Duffield was on target for AFC Blackpool Picture: Adam Gee

AFC came out with all guns blazing for the second half, pulling one back inside a minute as John-Jo Morris headed in from close range.

Five minutes later, Jacob Gregory flicked the ball over two defenders and went one-on-one with the keeper, only to be denied.

On 56 minutes, Hall’s clearance cleared the home side and saw Duffield through on goal but he could only find the side netting from a tight angle after rounding the keeper.

A minute later, however, and AFC were level when Conah Bishop’s shot was palmed out and Joe Robinson netted.

Then, on 72 minutes, they took the lead when Gregory was brought down inside the area and Duffield netted from the spot.

Barnoldswick levelled three minutes later when Turner tapped in, and with no further goals, it meant penalties with the home side winning 9-8.

The Mechanics are back in action on Saturday at South Liverpool in the North West Counties First Division North.

AFC Blackpool: Hall, Bishop, Brooks, O’Brien, McLean, Sumner, Robinson, Gregory, White, Morris, Duffield. Subs: Buchan, Aspinall, Marshall, Hughes, McKenna, Radcliffe.