Manager Luke Evans made three changes as goalkeeper Nathan Pennington, Nathan Cliffe and Ryan Moore all returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gate created the first chance on eight minutes but Callum Sandle couldn't convert after a blistering run down the right by Isaac Abankwah.

Harrison Webster doubled Squires Gate's lead from the penalty spot Picture: IAN MOORE

Barlick forced a save out of the returning Pennington before Gate took the lead on 18 minutes.

Theo Ball's excellent cross found Morecambe loanee Sandle, who headed his seventh goal in Gate colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnoldswick pushed for an equaliser after the break but Gate doubled their lead eight minutes into the second half.

Captain Rowan Chambers was brought down in the area and Harrison Webster placed a perfect penalty into the top left of the goal.

Barnoldswick continued to try to get back into the game and won a series of set-pieces, one of which produced another Pennington save.

James Boyd came off the bench after injury for the closing quarter and Gate also brought on experienced striker Gary Pett, whose free-kick whistled past the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barlick fired over from close range but Pennington and his Gate back line stood firm for a big win.

Gate climb a place in the Premier Division to 16th and are now level on points with Barnoldswick.

They visit FC St Helens for a Macron Cup quarter-final on Saturday, their hosts having beaten AFC Blackpool in Division One North last weekend.