Ashley Fletcher's first words as Blackpool player- as ex-Manchester United striker says the move was a 'no-brainer'
The ex-Manchester United, West Ham and Middlesbrough striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Seasiders – with an option available for an additional 12 months.
He will officially join the club when his contract with Watford expires at the end of the month, following three years at Vicarage Road, during which time he’s mainly been out on loan.
Discussing his move to Blackpool, Fletcher said: “It’s been a process to get the deal over the line, but I’m delighted now it’s all done and pleased to be here.
“There’s no getting away from the fact it’s been a tough couple of years, but that’s behind me now and I’m so happy to be somewhere that I’m wanted. Once I’d heard of the interest from the head coach and spoke to him, it was a no-brainer of a decision.
“I hope to bring experience and good performances to help the team achieve our goal this season.”
