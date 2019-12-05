Andy Taylor of AFC Fylde relishes return to Sheffield United in FA Cup

AFC Fylde’s FA Cup visit to Premier League club Sheffield United is set to be a day to remember, especially for the three former Blades now in the Coasters side.

Among those making the return to Bramall Lane in four weeks for the third-round tie will be Danny Philliskirk, Mark Yeates and full-back Andy Taylor.

Former Blackpool defender Taylor spent three years at Sheffield United from 2009, having joined from Tranmere Rovers, but was restricted to 45 appearances due to an injury.

And the 33-year-old, who scored on his Coasters debut at Boreham Wood in October (right), said: “We’re delighted with the draw – we’d have been delighted with any Premier League team away from home.

“My first year and a half there was brilliant playing in the Championship, which is a really good level,” he recalls.

“But then I got a really bad injury, so I spent half my time in the treatment room, so it was a really mixed time for me.”

“Obviously when I look back on it, I look at it with fondness overall, playing in a big stadium, in front of a lot of fans week in and week out.”

Last season saw Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League but they suffered a home upset in the third round of the FA Cup.

National League side Barnet, who were knocked out by Fleetwood Town this season, won 1-0 at Bramall Lane in January thanks to a Shaq Couthirst penalty.

Andy Taylor was coy on the prospect of lightning striking twice. “Regarding an upset, you never know,” he said. “There’s always an upset, there’s always at least one in every round – that’s why the cup is so famous.”

Round three is to be spread over four days from January 3-6 and Fylde hope the date of their first-ever tie at this level will be finalised by weekend.