Amateur football: Fylde coast clubs make progress in county cups
Thornton Cleveleys and Blackpool Wren Rovers are through to the third round of the Lancashire Amateur shield after both won derby ties.
Wrens defeated Wyre Villa 2-1, while another match between West Lancashire League premier division rivals saw Thornton Cleveleys win away to leaders Poulton on penalties. Thornton won the shootout 4-3 after the match ended 1-1.
The only Fylde coast club in WLL top-flight action was Lytham Town, who dropped into the bottom two with a 7-0 defeat at Milnthorpe.
Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance teams were also in county cup action and seven have won through to the third round.
The biggest Lancashire Cup winners were Highfield Social, 16-3 at Moor Park, while Spen Dyke beat Unity Rangers 6-0 and Little Black Pug breezed past Lions 6-1.
Inter Halfway overcame Fylde Coast Football 4-2, while closer contests saw Armfield win 4-3 at L&Y and No.10 Ale House progress 2-1 at Second Avenue. Bloomfield Brewhouse lost a thriller 6-5 at Lonsdale Casuals.
The only Alliance premier division fixture saw champions Fleetwood FC beat Clifton Rangers 2-1.
Trilanco made it four straight wins in division one with an 8-2 victory over AFC Cleveleys. It’s three out of three for Belle Vue after a 3-2 win over FC Rangers.
Someone was sure to get off the mark when Poulton faced Carleton Athletic and it was the former, winning 4-2. Marton Athletic beat Thornton Phoenix 2-0, while West Coast played out a 2-2 draw with 21st Century Windows.