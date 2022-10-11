Wrens defeated Wyre Villa 2-1, while another match between West Lancashire League premier division rivals saw Thornton Cleveleys win away to leaders Poulton on penalties. Thornton won the shootout 4-3 after the match ended 1-1.

The only Fylde coast club in WLL top-flight action was Lytham Town, who dropped into the bottom two with a 7-0 defeat at Milnthorpe.

Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance teams were also in county cup action and seven have won through to the third round.

AFC Cleveleys v Trilanco in the Sunday Alliance Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The biggest Lancashire Cup winners were Highfield Social, 16-3 at Moor Park, while Spen Dyke beat Unity Rangers 6-0 and Little Black Pug breezed past Lions 6-1.

Inter Halfway overcame Fylde Coast Football 4-2, while closer contests saw Armfield win 4-3 at L&Y and No.10 Ale House progress 2-1 at Second Avenue. Bloomfield Brewhouse lost a thriller 6-5 at Lonsdale Casuals.

The only Alliance premier division fixture saw champions Fleetwood FC beat Clifton Rangers 2-1.

Trilanco made it four straight wins in division one with an 8-2 victory over AFC Cleveleys. It’s three out of three for Belle Vue after a 3-2 win over FC Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad