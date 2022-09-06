Amateur football: First defeat for Poulton, Alliance begins

Poulton still top the premier division by three points after second-placed Slyne-with-Hest lost 2-1 at Thornton Cleveleys, where Archie Lang netted the winner with 10 minutes left. Daniel Stoney had given TC an early lead

CMB are third after a 3-2 win at Wyre Villa, all the goals in the final 25 minutes. Luke Walker gave Wyre the lead but CMB fired three before Luke Smith's last-minute strike.

Blackpool Wren Rovers bounced back as Olly Hesford struck twice at bottom club Milnthorpe Corinthians. Hesford gave Wrens a half-time lead and sealed the 2-1 victory on the hour. Lytham Town twice led at home to Hurst Green but were pegged back. Rory Kelly and Danny Scarlett scored for Lytham in the 2-2 draw.

Sunday Alliance action between Bloomfield Brewhouse and Foxhall at Common Edge Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

n The Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance is under way for 2022/23, Bloomfield Brewhouse making the brightest start in the premier division. Foxhall were holding them 2-2 at half-time but Bloomfield pulled clear through Jack Williams, Chris Glynn, James Hughes and AJ Greenwood.

Fylde Coast Football made a flying start too as goals by James Coulter, Matty Grime, Liam Pothecary and Kai McLaughlin secured a 4-2 win at Golden Eagle. Little Black Pug beat FC Albion 2-1 courtesy of Reece Linley and Curtis Roskell, and Clifton Rangers beat Spen Dyke 3-2.