Amateur football: First defeat for Poulton, Alliance begins
Leaders Poulton suffered their first defeat of the West Lancashire League season at Turton, Ricardo Pembele scoring the only goal in the 75th minute.
Poulton still top the premier division by three points after second-placed Slyne-with-Hest lost 2-1 at Thornton Cleveleys, where Archie Lang netted the winner with 10 minutes left. Daniel Stoney had given TC an early lead
CMB are third after a 3-2 win at Wyre Villa, all the goals in the final 25 minutes. Luke Walker gave Wyre the lead but CMB fired three before Luke Smith's last-minute strike.
Blackpool Wren Rovers bounced back as Olly Hesford struck twice at bottom club Milnthorpe Corinthians. Hesford gave Wrens a half-time lead and sealed the 2-1 victory on the hour. Lytham Town twice led at home to Hurst Green but were pegged back. Rory Kelly and Danny Scarlett scored for Lytham in the 2-2 draw.
n The Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance is under way for 2022/23, Bloomfield Brewhouse making the brightest start in the premier division. Foxhall were holding them 2-2 at half-time but Bloomfield pulled clear through Jack Williams, Chris Glynn, James Hughes and AJ Greenwood.
Fylde Coast Football made a flying start too as goals by James Coulter, Matty Grime, Liam Pothecary and Kai McLaughlin secured a 4-2 win at Golden Eagle. Little Black Pug beat FC Albion 2-1 courtesy of Reece Linley and Curtis Roskell, and Clifton Rangers beat Spen Dyke 3-2.
No10 Ale House scored nine against AFC Poulton in division one as did Westview against FC Cleveleys. AFC Lytham, Unity Rangers and Trilanco also won.