Amateur football: Finalists set for Sunday Alliance showpiece and Blackpool Wren Rovers win derby
Premier A sides from the Berry’s Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance defeated Premier B teams in the semi-finals of the Revival Tattoo Trophy.
Fleetwood FC proved too strong and experienced for Foxhall, winning 6-1, though the other semi was far closer as Inter Halfway House needed a late winner to defeat Fylde Coast Football 2-1 for a place in Friday’s final.
Bloomfield Brewhouse ended the season strongly in Premier A, beating Highfield Social 5-3, while Armfield pipped Golden Eagle 1-0.
Little Black Pug secured the point they needed for the Premier B title with a 2-2 draw against Spen Dyke.
The Division One A title race between No.10 Ale House and West View looks to be going to the wire after both won, defeating Belle View 1-0 and Trilanco 5-3 respectively. Unity Rangers beat Thornton Phoenix 6-3 as B matches saw AFC Poulton beat FC Rangers 2-1, AFC Cleveleys defeat Carleton Athletic 5-0 and West Coast Sports draw with AFC Lytham 2-2.
Blackpool Wren Rovers won their West Lancashire League derby 3-0 against Lytham and led from the 12th minute through Jacob Aspinall. Carl Eastwood and Tarren Moxon added goals in the second half. The premier division's bottom club Lytham are three points from safety with two to play, while Wrens are level with fifth-placed Thornton Cleveleys, who they host tonight (7.0).
Thornton were 5-0 winners at Turton, scoring all their goals in 20 first-half minutes. Jake Mangan bagged the first two, then Tommy Dollin, Lewis Walmsley and Oliver Wilkinson added three in four minutes to complete the scoring after half an hour.
Poulton's Luke Noble scored a hat-trick and the league's 28-goal top scorer Nick Hepple added two in the 7-1 win at Wyre Villa. Ryan Charnley pulled one back before Josh Smith made it 3-1 at half-time. Jacob Gregory was the other scorer for Poulton, who are well placed to finish third.