Amateur football: Finalists set for Sunday Alliance showpiece and Blackpool Wren Rovers win derby

Fleetwood FC proved too strong and experienced for Foxhall, winning 6-1, though the other semi was far closer as Inter Halfway House needed a late winner to defeat Fylde Coast Football 2-1 for a place in Friday’s final.

Bloomfield Brewhouse ended the season strongly in Premier A, beating Highfield Social 5-3, while Armfield pipped Golden Eagle 1-0.

Little Black Pug secured the point they needed for the Premier B title with a 2-2 draw against Spen Dyke.

Inter Halfway House v Fylde Coast Football in the Revival Tattoo Trophy semi-finals Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The Division One A title race between No.10 Ale House and West View looks to be going to the wire after both won, defeating Belle View 1-0 and Trilanco 5-3 respectively. Unity Rangers beat Thornton Phoenix 6-3 as B matches saw AFC Poulton beat FC Rangers 2-1, AFC Cleveleys defeat Carleton Athletic 5-0 and West Coast Sports draw with AFC Lytham 2-2.

Blackpool Wren Rovers won their West Lancashire League derby 3-0 against Lytham and led from the 12th minute through Jacob Aspinall. Carl Eastwood and Tarren Moxon added goals in the second half.​ The premier division's bottom club Lytham are three points from safety with two to play, while Wrens are level with fifth-placed Thornton Cleveleys, who they host tonight (7.0).

Thornton were 5-0 winners at Turton, scoring all their goals in 20 first-half minutes. Jake Mangan bagged the first two, then Tommy Dollin, Lewis Walmsley and Oliver Wilkinson added three in four minutes to complete the scoring after half an hour.

