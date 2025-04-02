Aldershot 2, AFC Fylde 0: ​Coasters' survival hopes are hit despite battling performance

Match action steve mclellan @AFC FYLDE

​AFC Fylde suffered another tough loss away from home despite a battling performance.

​Goals from James Henry and a late strike from Josh Barrett gave Aldershot victory in a game that the visitors were unlucky to lose.

Will Hugill had a brilliant chance to give the Coasters the lead, following great work down the right hand side from Jon Ustabasi, but the midfielders first time effort flashed over the bar from 12 yards.

Ustabasi himself then went close after rampaging runs from Owen Evans and Hugill. The winger met the ball first time at the near post, but Dewhurst stuck out a left leg to deny him.

The first real foray forward for the hosts saw them take the lead with five minutes of the first half remaining. Kai Corbett did well to create space inside the box and laid it off to Henry, who’s deflected effort looped past Ben Winterbottom.

Fylde searched for an immediate response as Roberts and Haughton both went close from range, but went into the break trailing by a solitary goal.

The Coasters continued to push for an equaliser after the break, Roberts being denied by a last-ditch tackle by Keane Anderson.

Substitute Ashley Boatswain then saw his effort cleared off the line after beating Dewhurst to the ball at the edge of the box and despite the striker being cleaned out, there was no decision from the officials.

Winterbottom was called into action to deny Henry his brace, clawing brilliantly at a close-range header and then making a smart save down to his left from a Corbett strike.

Hugill and Corey Whelan both had opportunities fall to them inside the box as the second half went on but just could not get the right connection on their efforts.

Substitute Joe Riley thought he had the equaliser with five minutes remaining, after combining brilliantly with Danny Ormerod on the left. The midfielder raced through and tried to bend it into the bottom corner, but his effort was just wide.

As Fylde chased the game, Aldershot got their second in added time, Barrett’s powerful strike flew into the top corner to seal the points for the hosts.

The Coasters are back in action on Saturday as they host promotion-chasing York City at Mill Farm.

AFC Fylde: Winterbottom, Sassi, Davis, Whelan (C), Evans (Ormerod 85′) , Hugill (Riley 70′), Mitchell, Massey (McFayden 70′), Roberts (Hosannah 85′), Haughton, Ustabasi (Boatswain 70′)

Subs not Used: Clark, Long