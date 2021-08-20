Airdome for indoor sports and artificial pitch plans approved at Poolfoot Farm

Fleetwood v Wrexham at Poolfoot Farm

Wyre Council approved the plans, which were submitted by the football club, for the training ground on Butts Road yesterday.

The new heated airdome will provide an affordable alternative to a traditional building, with ample airspace above the pitches to imitate the outdoor environment. The structure will cover an area of 43.8m by 63m and will be built on the existing number four pitch, as well as land south of pitches one and two. It includes one revolving door and two emergency exits for pedestrians, and an industrial tunnel for vehicular access.

A planning statement submitted by Adams Planning and Development on behalf of Fleetwood FC said the airdome will provide numerous benefits, including the ability to play on regardless of weather conditions, increased levels of community participation during the autumn and winter months, regular club events, and lower running costs than other types of airdomes available.

A basic sketch of the approved airdome at Poolfoot Farm

They also said the air will "provide the nearest environment to the outdoor environment but without wind or rain, enable the club to keep up with competition and attract and develop new talent, provide an indoor sports environment suitable for use by other sports during the football closed season" and would "put Wyre on the map in relation to leading sports facilities nationwide, bringing in visitors to the area for events and tournaments."

Sport England, however, objected to the proposals, stating: "Sport England's statuatory remit is to protect natural turf playing field for the use of a large range of pitch sport types and sizes", adding that an exception could not be justified in this case. They said they would oppose any development which would lead to the loss of a playing field, including land which has been used or allocated as a playing field.