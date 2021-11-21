AFC Telford United 1 AFC Fylde 2: Striker's double gives Coasters three points

Telford took the lead after just nine minutes when Jason Oswell found space behind the Fylde defence to slot under Bobby Jones for the opener.

It looked as though the Coasters would head into the break a goal down, but on the stroke of half-time, Piggott was left free at the back post to head in before striking once again six minutes after the restart.

Jim Bentley made two changes to the side that drew with Brackley Town, Jones and Luke Joyce coming into the starting XI in place of Chris Neal and David Perkins.

Joe Piggott celebrates scoring for AFC Fylde Picture: Steve McLellan

Despite the Coasters making a bright start to the game and almost finding an opener through Ben Tollitt, it was the hosts who were ahead after nine minutes.

Oswell latched onto a through ball and fired under Jones from a tight angle.

The Coasters kept most of the possession after conceding and that led to them winning a corner.

Nick Haughton whipped in a cross which found Jamie Stott at the back post, but he headed the ball into the ground and into the hands of keeper Ted Cann.

The Coasters went in search of an equaliser with Piggott seeing an effort on goal blocked.

The home side broke as Dominic McHale slid in Tom Sparrow, whose strike beat Jones but was cleared by Stott.

Telford went close again as a well-worked corner from Elliott Durrell found McHale on the penalty spot but he fluffed his lines and shot wide.

At the other end, Haughton saw a 40-yard free-kick kept out by a tremendous fingertip save from Cann before they levelled moments later.

A free-kick out wide was floated to the back post by Haughton and Piggott headed in to make it 1-1 at half-time.

A great end to the first half was followed by an equally good start to the second.

Telford managed to block efforts from Sam Osborne and Haughton but Piggott followed up and fired home.

Bentley’s players began to impose themselves on the game as the half progressed.

Luke Conlan’s cross was glanced wide by Haughton, who also forced Cann into a low save late on as the Coasters claimed three points.

AFC Telford United: Cann, White, Bood, Shotton, Streete, Roberts (Bange 63), Walker (Bennett 63), Oswell, Durrell, McHale (Williams 68), Sparrow. Subs not used: Lilly, Maphosa.

AFC Fylde: Jones, Conlan, Obi (Nolan 59), Stott, Lloyd, Philliskirk, Joyce, Haughton, Tollitt, Osborne (Sampson 68), Piggott. Subs not used: Hulme, Robinson, Walker.