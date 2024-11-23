AFC Fylde's players will be well prepared for Ebbsfleet United's visit
Seven days after a defeat at Braintree Town which dropped them back into the National League’s bottom four, the Coasters welcome bottom club Ebbsfleet United.
Today’s visitors have won one of 18 league matches so far, while Phillips’ players seek a third league victory in four at home.
Phillips said: “After the disappointing result at Braintree, I was looking for a good week’s training, a good reaction from the players, and I’ve certainly got that.
“We’re going to be well prepared for another tough match against a team that’s had their own struggles and issues this season.
“It’s about what we do this weekend and, once again, I’m looking for a reaction from the players.
“When you’re the home team, it’s about what we do. We respect the opposition, we have to nullify their threats but, ultimately, we have to play our own game.
“When we get it right ie. the Gateshead game (when Fylde won 3-0), we’re a force for anyone but we have to find that consistency, so I’ll be looking for a similar performance on Saturday.
“It will be a challenge, coming up against a team that’s scrapping for points as well, so it’s going to be a tough match – but a match we’re looking forward to.”
The Coasters have also confirmed the departure of Luke Brennan, who has joined National League North club Buxton.
Brennan rejoined Fylde over the summer, signing a one-year deal after moving to Mill Farm on loan in 2020, but only made five appearances.