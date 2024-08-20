Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AFC Fylde visit Oldham Athletic this evening with head coach Chris Beech hoping his players have learned a valuable lesson from Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Eastleigh.

Nick Haughton’s double had the Coasters 2-0 up inside half an hour, only for Jake Taylor to pull one back 10 minutes before half-time.

Paul McCallum’s second-half efforts, either side of a Chris Maguire goal, gave the hosts three points despite playing the last few minutes with 10 men after Ludwig Francillette’s red card.

“It’s not great getting beaten because we play football to try and win a game,” said Beech, whose players visit an Oldham side with two National League wins from two.

AFC Fylde lost to Eastleigh last weekend Picture: Steve McLellan

“We were doing, so I was really pleased with the first half; the control, the way we managed their physicality, what they try and achieve, but they got a goal before half-time which gives them something to chew on a little bit.

“Our goals, they’ll probably consider they’re not great, but it’s good football and we make some great opportunities through it and we take them – and then, when we’re in that position of control, we should stay in control.”

Beech felt Fylde were not helped by the manner in which Eastleigh made it 2-2 through McCallum’s penalty after Tyrese Shade was deemed to have been fouled.

He added: “Referees have a hard job but the lad’s three yards outside the 18-yard box to get the equalising penalty shout.

“From that point, we struggle a little bit and then we play better – and then we concede again.

“It comes from that momentum shift and we didn’t manage that out at that point.”