Two games can transform the table says Fylde boss Dave Challinor

Dave Challinor says AFC Fylde’s win over promotion rivals Wrexham sets them up perfectly for their next challenge against the side that sit level on points with the league leaders.

The Coasters travel to Solihull Moors on Saturday fresh from their 2-0 win against Wrexham at Mill Farm, a victory that saw them leapfrog the Welsh side to go fourth

Fylde now turn their attention to second-placed Solihull, who are four points above them and are only behind Leyton Orient on goal difference.

Manager Challinor said: “We spoke before Wrexham about taking care of our own game, then coming in to see that teams above you have dropped points.

“We knew we could have a direct impact on the table by playing someone above us, so we now jump above them.

“Leyton Orient have lost, which is great, Salford (in third) have drawn, which is great. The only downside is Solihull scoring in the last minute to get what looks a great win at Maidenhead.

“That sets it up nicely for next week. It’s another big ask but a game we’re looking forward to. To pick three points up against Wrexham is massive and we’ll take that into the next game.

“We spoke about how the table could look a whole lot different after these two games and it could certainly look a lot better come 5pm next Saturday.”

Fylde sealed a significant three points against Wrexham thanks to winger Ashley Hemming’s first goals for the club.

Challinor felt the win was more than deserved and was delighted with his players’ reaction after a lacklustre display in the FA Trophy.

“There was always a tendency to sit a little bit deeper but we had worked on keeping our shape and we did that really well,” he added.

“It was a proper game. The quality wasn’t great but it was a type of game you’re more likely to find in the Football League in terms of two teams going at it.

“It took us 10 minutes to get going and they were out of the blocks better, but once we settled I thought we were comfortable-ish.

“Once we got the second goal we had them at arm’s length.

“I’d have loved us to be a little bit better in possession. We turned the ball over but there were some tired legs out there and there should be.

“We asked them to leave everything out on the pitch and they’ve certainly done that.”

Fylde’s National League home fixture against Havant and Waterlooville has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 12, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game was originally scheduled for February 2 but Fylde will visit Ramsbottom on that date in the FA Trophy third round.