Dover Athletic 2 AFC Fylde 1: Ten men stun Coasters with late double

AFC Fylde conceded twice in the last seven minutes as 10-man Dover turned this National League clash on its head.

Inih Effiong's two late strikes at the Crabble Athletic Ground were a massive for the struggling south coast club and meant Danny Rowe's first-half goal counted for nothing.

Fylde made one change from the side that drew with Sutton as Jim Kellermann came into the midfield for Andy Bond, whose wife had gone into labour.

Fylde had the first shot on goal on 11 minutes, when Dover keeper Mitch Walker held Rowe's bouncing free-kick from 30 yards.

The striker had a better chance two minutes later but fired over when Walker punched a corner straight to him 10 yards out.

The chances continued for Fylde as Rowe turned provider, releasing Kellermann who fired just wide of the right post.

Next it was Arthur Gnahoua's turn to go close on 20 minutes from Danny Philliskirk's through-ball.

Fylde pressure was rewarded after 25 minutes, when Kellermann's corss from the left found Rowe unmarked in the box to fire his 15th league goal of the campaign.

Fylde's top scorer should have doubled his tally on 37 minutes but headed straight at Walker from Luke Burke's pinpoint cross.

A scramble from a corner shortly before the break was as close as Fylde keeper Jay Lynch came to being troubled in the first half and Fylde were good value for their interval lead.

But the hosts were brighter after the restart and soon threatened, Kevin Lokko seeing a header deflected wide.

They went even closer on 49 minutes, when Effiong released Anthony Jeffrey but keeper Lynch was out smartly to deny him.

Fylde reponded but Gnahoua could only glance a header wide form Zaine Francis-Angol's cross, though Fylde were boosted by the first appearance of the season by club captain Lewis Montrose, who came off the bench for the closing quarter of the game.

And it definitely looks like being Fylde's day on 67 minutes, when Jeffrey was shown a straight red card for impeding Philliskirk when clean through.

Ryan Croasdale's volley was blocked for Fylde but it was the 10 men who looked the more dangerous and they equalised on 83 minutes. Substitute Alfie Pavey nodded the ball down for Effiong to convert with ease.

Nick Haughton's quest for his first Fylde goal continued as he tested Walker with a long-range effort but the final twist was to come at the other end.

In the last of four minutes of stoppage time, Effiong went one on one with Lynch and made no mistake.

Dover; Walker, Passley, Brundle, Lewis, Taylor, Lokko, Gomis, Reason (Pavey 62), Jeffrey, Allen (Nortey 71), Effiong; not used: Diarra, Daniel, Worgan

Fylde: Lynch, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Tunnicliffe, Burke, Croasdale (Williams 83), Kellermann (Montrose 64), Philliskirk, Haughton, Gnahoua (Toure 75), Rowe; Not used: Brewitt, Tasdemir

Referee: Carl Brook

Att: 927