Danny Williams' Trophy tonic as AFC Fylde draw Biggleswade

Danny Williams believes AFC Fylde’s FA Trophy thrashing of Stratford Town was the perfect way to rebuild confidence.

READ MORE: AFC Fylde Coast to 5-1 FA Trophy win

The winger scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-1 win at Mill Farm, which earned the Coasters a home draw against Biggleswade Town in the second round on January 12,

Like Stratford, Bedfordshire club Biggleswade play in the Evo-Stik League’s southern premier division central. They defeated Wealdstone 2-1 in the first round to reach the last 32

It was Fylde’s first game since throwing three points away at Dover Athletic, where they conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 against 10 men.

But Williams is hoping this cup win can replenish the Coasters’ confidence after that disappointing result in the league.

“It’s always tough,” he said. “They come here and it’s a bit of a cup final for them.

“The conditions out there were very tough, very windy and very cold, so it was good to get the win.

“It would have been better had we hung on for a clean sheet but to get five goals and build the confidence after last weekend hopefully puts us in good stead for next weekend.”

The Coasters, who now turn their attention to Saturday’s home clash against Ebbsfleet United in the National League, dealt with the blustery conditions well to avoid a cup upset.

Matters were helped by Fylde’s early goal, which came courtesy of Serhat Tasdemir as he capitalised on a goalkeeping error.

Loanee Williams bagged his first afternoon to make it 2-0 inside 20 minutes before Fylde’s leading scorer Danny Rowe made it three.

Tasdemir and Williams both netted in the second half to end the game with two goals apiece and round off the comfortable win, with Stratford bagging a late consolation.

The winger added: “If you can get an early goal, then you can always go on to get two or three.

“The longer they hang on to a clean sheet, the harder it can be against lesser opposition, so to speak.

“So it was good we could get an early goal, then run a few more in. It was a good performance.”

Williams signed for the Coasters on loan from League One outfit Accrington Stanley back in October and his deal runs out next month.

The winger, who has previously played for FC United, Kendal Town and Chester, has made only four league appearances for Fylde to date.

The 30-year-old has struggled for fitness, having previously spent time on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but the experienced forward is hoping he’s now over the worst of it.

“I’m enjoying it here. It’s a good group of lads,” he added.

“I’ve had a little bit of an injury but my ankle is feeling a lot better than it was as.

“But it’s a good group of lads and hopefully we can keep pushing.”

BUILDBASE FA TROPHY SECOND ROUND DRAW:

Workington or Ramsbottom v Weymouth

Hartlepool v AFC Telford United

Woking or Maidstone v Maidenhead or Oxford City

Hemel Hempstead v Wingate and Finchley

Barnet v Dorchester

Hereford v Brackley

Salford or Gateshead v Dagenham

Blyth v Boreham Wood

AFC Fylde v Biggleswade

Spennymoor v Bromley

Stockport County v Truro City

Dover or Havant v Harrogate

Chesterfield v Aldershot or Bedford

Carshalton v Salisbury or Braintree

Halifax v Solihull Moors

Wrexham v Leyton Orient