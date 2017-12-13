Cup hearbreak can spur AFC Fylde to something special says Challinor

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor wants his men to use their FA Cup heartbreak to fuel a special season.

It has already been a historic term, with Challinor’s side reaching the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their first National League season.

They were 10 minutes away from another first, a third round tie at Premier League side Bournemouth, but two late Will Grigg goals extinguished their hopes.

Fylde had fought back from Ivan Toney’s opener, with Simon Grand and that man Danny Rowe putting them ahead against the League One leaders.

But Rowe’s opposite number nine was also on fire and came on to rob the Coasters of a spot in the next round.

Though he could not hide his emotions and clear disappointment, Challinor said his men must now use this as motivation, after not just matching Wigan but outplaying them as they prepare for an FA Trophy clash with Chester.

He said: “I think you have to be disappointed but filled with an enormous amount of pride.

“Regardless of what happens in these games, you have to use them as learning experiences and that will be a great experience if we do learn from it.

“I said to them we have to use this as motivation, not just for us ourselves this season in terms of what we can achieve but ultimately for the players as individuals.

“They can go and achieve what they want. Their ambitions should be to go and play on that stage every week.

“There is only one person who can stop them and that is themselves.

“That is what they have got to do – be proud of what they have done. It is the furthest this club has ever been in the competition, and this season’s league position will be the highest this club has ever been.”

“We have an FA Trophy game this Saturday, which ultimately gives us our best chance of a Wembley appearance. We have to use this as motivation to really kick on and do something special this season. We will save the third round for next season.”

