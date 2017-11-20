Coasters’ response delights Challinor

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor was thrilled at the way his players battled back from defeat the week before to beat Torquay United.

A Danny Rowe double made it six wins from seven matches, helping to banish memories of their loss at Aldershot Town a week earlier.

“It wasn’t a great performance but it was a brilliant result,” Challinor said. “It was important that we bounced back from last weekend’s result.

“We now have to back it up with another home game on Tuesday night. A more complete performance would have been pleasing but we’ll take not playing well and winning. The table looks a whole lot better for those three points.

“Rowey’s not particularly in great form as such, this is just him. Regardless of him having a good game, bad game or an indifferent game, there’s always a more than even chance that he’ll get an opportunity and stick it away.

“The first goal put us ahead when we weren’t playing particularly well and the second is a great header that got us over the line.

“The clean sheet is another massive positive, i just wanted more fluency to our game. When we got playing we looked like a real threat but it didn’t happen enough.

“Ultimately three points are the main thing but we can play a whole lot better and hopefully we do on Tuesday.”