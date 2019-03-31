Aldershot Town 0 AFC Fylde 0: Coasters frustrated in TV stalemate

Aldershot look doomed to relegation but managed to frustrate promotion-chasing Fylde at the EBB Stadium.

This lunchtime clash didn't produce much to write home about in front of the BT Sport cameras as neither team could break the deadlock.

The day's later results brought little change at the top end as Salford City, who climb to second, were the only top-six side to win.

The fifth-placed Coasters reverted to a more familiar 4-3-3 formation after experimenting with 3-4-3 for Tuesday's defeat by leaders Leyton Orient, with Nick Haughton and Andy Bond replacing Alex Reid and Lewis Walters.

Fylde made the brighter start, with Zaine Francis-Angol finding plenty of space down the left flank and bursting forward.

He was hauled down by Marvin McCoy after only four minutes but Danny Rowe's dipping free-kick cleared the bar.

Fylde’s next chance was arguably the best of the game as Rowe's crossfield ball found Haughton, who released James Hardy.

The forward had the goal at his mercy but shot straight at keeper Will Mannion from point-blank range.

Mannion was the home side's man of the match, saving long-range efforts by Bond and Haughton in quick succession.

Fylde continued to cause problems for the home defence and a stretching Mannion was called into action again to keep out Ryan Croasdale's low curler.

The Shots looked comfortable on the ball and countered smartly, particularly through the pacy McCoy down the right.

However, the final chance of the first half fell to Fylde, Haughton's powerful effort from distance tipped over after a dazzling drive forward.

The hosts started the second half with more purpose and had their best chance when Jake Gallagher was put through by Scott Rendell. He looked certain to score but Danny Philliskirk cleared his low effort off the line.

The Coasters looked most dangerous from set-pieces, Tunnicliffe going close with a header at the back post before Rowe twice fired free-kicks just wide from good positions.

Aldershot offered just as much as Fylde in the second half, with veteran Rendell putting himself about in an assertive manner and Gallagher going close on a couple of occasions.

Fylde's substitutes looked to make an impact as Reid headed over from a corner and Ash Hemming's crashing drive was off-target but this wasn't a particularly memorable afternoon for Fylde.

Manager Dave Challinor said afterwards: “There’s disappointment and frustration as we’ve done more than enough to come away with three points."

Fylde's cushion in the play-off zone has been cut to three points, though they do have two games in hand on eighth-placed Ebbsfleet.

Victory in the first of this against Dagenham and Redbridge at Mill Farm on Tuesday would leave Challinor's men within a point of fourth-placed Wrexham.

The Shots remain third-bottom and are nine points from safety with games running out.

Fylde: Lynch, Birch, Tunnicliffe, Byrne, Francis-Angol, Bond (Walters 89), Croasdale, Philliskirk, Hardy (Hemmings 84), Haughton (Reid 77), Rowe; not used: Burke, Crawford

Aldershot: Mannion, Elokobi, Howell. Rendell, McClure (McDonnell 64), Gallagher (Berkeley-Agyepong 74), Booty, McCoy, Mensah, Menayese, Goddard; not used: Bernard, McDonagh, Finney

Referee: Andrew Miller

Attendance: 1,280