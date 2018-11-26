AFC Fylde discover FA Trophy first round opponents

AFC Fylde have been handed a home tie against Stratford Town in the first round of the FA Trophy.

Stratford are a Warwickshire-based club who ply their trade in the Evostik South Premier League.

They reached the first round proper with a 2-1 win against South Shields in the final qualifying stage on Saturday.

Stratford are 15th in their league but have a number of games in hand still to play on teams around them.

The clash will take place at Mill Farm on Saturday, December 15.

The Coasters will be looking for an improvement on last season’s performance in the competition, where they were knocked out at the first round stage after being beaten on penalties by Chester.