AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor questions character of Gime Toure after attacker's 'miraculous' recovery and move to Sutton

AFC Fylde have aimed some parting shots at attacker Gime Toure, who has left the club for National League rivals Sutton United.

The London club announced the signing of the 24-year-old Frenchman on Christmas Eve, the day before his six-month Coasters contract expired.

He made his full Sutton debut in the Boxing Day win over Bromley, despite having not trained with Fylde for a fortnight due to injury.

Fylde manager Dave Challinor said: “Gime moved on initially with our best wishes. He and his agent were looking for things that we as a club could not give him, nor had he earned (them) as of yet.”

“The disappointment in his departure is that he had been ‘injured’ and ‘unable to train’ for the past two weeks, yet miraculously starts for Sutton less than 48 hours later, completing most of the game, which maybe tells people more about his character ... and probably explains why he’s no longer at the club.”

Toure, who had a spell with Macclesfield Town last season, played 19 times for Fylde and scored four goals, the last of those against his new club Sutton in the 2-2 draw at Mill Farm at the start of the month.

He came off the bench at Dover the following weekend for what proved his last Fylde appearance.

Challinor told The Gazette last week that he was seeking another attacker and Toure’s exit will intensify that search.

The Fylde boss added: “We are actively looking to strengthen in midfield and forward areas, but with the window opening in January for other clubs, it’s likely that nothing will materialise until then.”

“We are in communication with clubs regarding quite a few players, and are hopeful we will get at least a few over the line to give us more options.”