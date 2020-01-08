AFC Fylde transfer list reigning National League player of the year Danny Rowe at his own request

AFC Fylde have confirmed that they have placed last season's National League player of the season Danny Rowe on the transfer list at his own request.

Rowe is a legend at Mill Farm as he is the Coaster's all time leading goalscorer, as well as winning numerous individual awards he and his side have climbed towards the top of non-league football.

He first joined Fylde in 2014, just prior to the start of the National League North campaign, in that season, and those that have followed, he has scored 35, 31, 48, 24 and 27 goals respectively.

Last season he was named National League player of the year for the second time, retaining the award from 2017/18 and also scored the only goal as the Coaster won the FA Trophy at Wembley, beating Leyton Orient 1-0 thanks to his free kick.

This season, Rowe has only scored six but is Fylde's joint top scorer alongside Jordan Williams and Ryan Croasdale.

A statement from club chairman David Haythornthwaite on the club's website read: “I’m bitterly disappointed Danny wants to move on, as I had hoped he would see out his career with us.

“However, it looks like that’s not going to happen now as Danny has had his head turned by his agent and believes he can play at a much higher level.”

“We, therefore, reluctantly agreed to honour his request and subject of course to receiving the right offer, will allow him to move.”

Rowe was linked with a move away from Mill Farm in recent transfer windows, with Football League clubs interested but not matching Fylde's valuation, which the forward had accepted.

But with the situation now having changed, Fylde will look to receive some money for their star man before his contract expires in the summer.