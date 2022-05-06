AFC Fylde squad players seized chance ahead of play-offs

The Coasters manager shuffled his entire outfield pack for the holiday weekend double-header, with none of 10 players who started Saturday's goalless draw with Kettering Town in the team for kick-off at York 48 hours later.

Rowe's idea was to give game-time to players in a squad is admits is too big for National League North as he plans for a home semi-final in the play-offs a week on Sunday.

Stephen Dobbie (right) was among those in the Fylde team at York, where manager James Rowe made 10 changes Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

First comes tomorrow's final game of the regular season at home to a Leamington, though Fylde are secure in third spot whatever the outcome.

Reflecting on the 2-1 defeat by the Minstermen, which clinched their play-off place, Rowe said: “We were hit by a sucker punch, which was a good goal from their perspective put poor from ours.

“I was really proud of the players who came in, though some fundamentals were missing a little.

“ We didn't retain the ball well enough in the second half of the first half, when they got on top. But second half we were in the ascendancy, and when we made the three substitutions I thought that really swung it and we looked a good side.

“We have a large squad because we've had injuries and needed to replace players, so we've ended up with players coming back from injury and the squad is probably too big really for this level. But these players have acted in a professional manner all the time.”

Among those to stake his claim was Ben Tollitt, who netted the Fylde equaliser.

Rowe added: “I thought Ben looked dangerous in the first half. He looked better when he went out wide and it was a great finish for the goal.

“Then when he broke through at the end, you're thinking, 'Just lift it and you score'.

“But to have those three chances in the last 25 minutes shows good fitness levels and good mentality to come back in the way he did, so certainly he's given me a problem.”

Monday's match could turn out to be Fylde's final away day of the season – unless they and runners-up Brackley Town win through to the play-off final – and Rowe has been impressed by the increase in travelling support.

“There has been an uplift in the away following recently and that's really pleasing to see. They were loud and proud at York, even with 4,000 in. It was a bittersweet afternoon but we have to be pleased to secure that third place.”

Five of the six clubs to contest the play-offs are now known, though four clubs are still fighting over the final place going into tomorrow's final round of games.

Whoever takes that seventh spot will visit Kidderminster Harriers in the quarter-finals next Thursday, with the winners of that tie bound for Fylde on Sunday, May 15.

Fylde have confirmed that the new North Stand will be open to supporters of all ages for tomorrow's match against Leamington.