AFC Fylde sign versatile Jack Evans from Forest Green Rovers

The 21-year-old midfielder or left-back is available for the Coasters' first match of 2022 away to Leamington in National League North on Saturday.

Born in Warrington, Evans came through the youth ranks at Blackburn Rovers but could not break into the senior side before joining Forest Green in the summer of 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Evans has returned to his native North-West on loan from Forest Green

He made his first two EFL appearances at the end of last season. Evans' other five senior appearances have all been in the Papa John's Trophy, four of them this season.

He made loan appearances for Hungerford in National League South last season and previously for Lancaster City while at Blackburn.

Fylde manager Jim Bentley said: “Jack has good pedigree and was highly regarded at Blackburn Rovers and now Forest Green, and he’s a player we’ve been aware of for some time.

“He has struggled for match minutes because of Forest Green’s success this year but he is an honest, super-fit and talented lad.

“We want competition in all positions on the pitch and Jack will give us that within the squad.”

Evans said: "I'm buzzing. As soon as I heard there was an opportunity to come here I wanted to get it done. I cant wait to get out there.

"It's the first time I've been to the ground and the set-up is brilliant.

"I want gametime. I've been on the bench at Forest Green, where the boys are doing really well. They are flying but I'm at that point where I'm desperate to play. Hopefully I can come here, make my mark and help us to win promotion.

"I'm a hard-working grafter, I'll give my all and break up play and have quality going forward."

Evans' arrival follows the signing of experienced midfielder Danny Whitehead on Tuesday.