AFC Fylde seek to maintain home rule at Mill Farm this afternoon

They would normally have expected more than 17 home fixtures during that period, which includes two seasons curtailed by Covid, but manager Jim Bentley is rightly proud of his side’s record in Wesham.

A week on from their first league defeat of the current campaign at Farsley Celtic, Bentley told The Gazette: “Ours is a ground a lot of clubs like to come to because of our facilities and pitch, but we’ve still managed to make it a fortress.

“You have to make sure any visiting club has to work extra hard to take anything from our backyard.”

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

Danny Philliskirk misses today’s game after being sent off for two bookable offences at Farsley.

The midfielder was back in his customary role for the midweek win over Spennymoor Town, having been deputising as an emergency right-back, though Bentley was surprised to include him at all.

He added: “I expected Philly to miss out on Tuesday because I’m used to players being suspended straight away after a red card.

“We double-checked and at this level the suspension doesn’t kick in for seven days, so we could put him back in the middle and he played well.

“I think the red card was unfortunate but we move on.”