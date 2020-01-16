AFC Fylde see striker Danny Rowe leave the club for Oldham Athletic

AFC Fylde have announced that record goalscorer Danny Rowe has joined League Two side Oldham Athletic for an undisclosed fee, having agreed an 18-month contract.

Rowe, who scored 192 goals in 293 games for the club, makes the switch after joining Fylde from Lincoln City in 2014.

His time with the club saw the 29-year-old set a host of goalscoring records with the Coasters.

In the club’s National League North-winning year, Rowe scored 47 league goals and was named the National League North player of the season.

The club’s first season in the National League saw him score 24 in all competitions, as well as earn the player of the year award.

He followed that up the following season with another 27 goals in the league, winning the Golden Boot and retaining the player of the year prize.

For good measure, he also scored the only goal as the Coasters won the FA Trophy with victory against Leyton Orient at Wembley.

Chairman David Haythornthwaite told the Coasters’ website: “Danny has been an amazing servant for the club and helped us get where we are today and for that we will forever be in his debt.

“It’s common knowledge I didn’t want him to go and nor did we need to sell him.

“However, after discussing it with (manager) Jim Bentley, we agreed it would be unfair to deny him the opportunity to ply his trade at a higher level.

“We wish him every success at his new club.”