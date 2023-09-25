AFC Fylde ready to build on victory as Boreham Wood are visitors
Goals from Taelor O’Kane & Jon Ustabasi capped off an all-round display from the Coasters, which looked like the Fylde side that won the National League North last term.
Murray was more than happy with his side’s display and said: “We’ve come to a new level with better opposition, and we’ve had to adapt certain things we do.
“We are a free-flowing, open team, but we must find the balance of doing the rubbish bits as well, and I thought we did that at the weekend.
“Maybe we didn’t have the possession we wanted, but we were effective when we had the ball, and we were up against a really good side in Southend, so to have come away with a much-needed win was pleasing.”
With his side now going into the game against Boreham Wood with their tails up, Murray wants his side to make it a big week in terms of a points return. “I’ve go fed up with people telling me we’ll be fine, and then we’re not winning games,” he said.
“I had a good chat with the Southend manager after the game, and he said we reminded him of Gateshead last year, and they are going well now.
“We’ve got to stick to our process and beliefs, with the grit and our DNA to match it, and if we do that, we will be fine, so it’s a big week, but I’m sure we will come out of it in a strong position.”