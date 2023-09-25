AFC Fylde ready to build on victory as Boreham Wood are visitors

AFC Fylde are back in action on Tuesday night when they face Boreham Wood under the lights at Mill Farm, with Adam Murray’s side coming off the back of a 2-1 win at Southend United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goals from Taelor O’Kane & Jon Ustabasi capped off an all-round display from the Coasters, which looked like the Fylde side that won the National League North last term.

Murray was more than happy with his side’s display and said: “We’ve come to a new level with better opposition, and we’ve had to adapt certain things we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are a free-flowing, open team, but we must find the balance of doing the rubbish bits as well, and I thought we did that at the weekend.

Jon Ustabasi celebrates his goal against Southend (Picture: Steve McLellan)

“Maybe we didn’t have the possession we wanted, but we were effective when we had the ball, and we were up against a really good side in Southend, so to have come away with a much-needed win was pleasing.”

With his side now going into the game against Boreham Wood with their tails up, Murray wants his side to make it a big week in terms of a points return. “I’ve go fed up with people telling me we’ll be fine, and then we’re not winning games,” he said.

“I had a good chat with the Southend manager after the game, and he said we reminded him of Gateshead last year, and they are going well now.

Advertisement Hide Ad