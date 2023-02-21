The Coasters had to adapt their style for difficult pitches at Kettering Town and Peterborough Sports over the past week but maintained their unbeaten start to 2023.

Fylde are unbeaten in 10 National League North games since the turn of the year, winning eight, and lead the division by three points from Kings Lynn Town, who visit Mill Farm on Saturday.

Dack, left, and Brereton Diaz are both likely to be missing against the Seasiders

Assistant head coach Andy Taylor said: “It will be a completely different game against Hereford. We prepared for the last two games in a slightly different way. Tuesday we're back at home and can hopefully play the game we want to play.”

Two Mo Faal goals in the closing stages sealed victory in Peterborough on Saturday, and Taylor was highly satisfied with four points and two clean sheets from those testing away fixtures.

He added: “We’re pleased with our week’s work. It was 950 miles apparently for the fans to support us for the two games. It's a huge effort from them and we really appreciate it.”

Fylde could give a home debut to midfielder Dan Malone, who started at Peterborough following his loan move from Stoke City. The 20-year-old Wales U21 international, who made six National League appearances on loan at Altrincham this season, will spend the rest of the campaign with Fylde.