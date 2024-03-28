AFC Fylde players stuck to their task
The Coasters picked up a first victory in four National League matches with a 2-1 win at Mill Farm.
It was a victory that lifted them into 13th position, though only five points clear of the drop zone.
Fylde’s success was also achieved the hard way after Josh Parker’s early goal had the visitors ahead at half-time.
Nevertheless, second-half strikes from Joe Westley and Nick Haughton completed the Coasters’ comeback.
Beech said: “I’m really pleased for the players, who have put the effort in and stuck to their task.
“We scored two great goals worthy of winning any game.
“It’s supposed to be spring but it felt like November; very cold, windy and horrific rain in the second half – and the pitch is playing like it’s mid-winter, so it’s very difficult.
“They scored from their only shot and it’s so frustrating to be behind, having not been under that much pressure.
“I told them at half-time there was a little bit of tetchiness and they had to relax, stick that chest out and express themselves.”
Six minutes of stoppage time did little for Beech’s nerves but his players were able to hold out for a win going into the Easter programme.
The Fylde boss added: “It’s very difficult to manage your frustrations.
“I don’t know why they added so much time at the end of the second half and not so much at the end of the first.”