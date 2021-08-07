AFC Fylde players are challenged to show a meaner streak

Bentley’s Coasters got back to winning ways at Bamber Bridge on Tuesday, following home defeats to Wigan Athletic and Rochdale, and a draw at Warrington Rylands.

The manager wasn’t entirely happy with Tuesday’s 3-0 win and said: “We have good players but it’s the ugly side (we need to show) – getting in people’s faces and winning individual duels to strangle and overrun teams.

“I think we were a little bit off first half at Bamber Bridge. We have a tendency to have a good five-minute spell and then come off for 10 minutes or so. We’ve got to put it all together.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Steve McLellan

“There were signs of sloppiness, and we should have been more ruthless and scored a couple before Nick Haughton scored the penalty.

“Pre-season is about looking beyond the result at the performance. We are an honest bunch and there is a togetherness, but we looked a bit quiet and played in bubbles. There were no real relationships being struck up.

“We had a go at them at half-time but I don’t want that to come from me. They should be sorting that out themselves and have that desire about them.

“From minute one of the second half we were totally different. We were a lot louder and on the front foot more.

“I was really pleased with our off-the-ball stuff and desire. We haven’t caught fire yet and we should have scored a lot more but I’m confident we will.”