AFC Fylde paid the price for their first-half display at Darlington FC

The Coasters surrendered top spot as they lost 1-0 at Darlington FC, seeing them leapfrogged by Brackley Town.

Bentley’s players now have a fortnight’s break from league action with Solihull Moors visiting Mill Farm in the FA Trophy next weekend.

Bentley said: “We’ve had a little bit of what we’ve seen in some of the other away games this season.

AFC Fylde manager Jim Bentley Picture: Adam Gee

“We’ve come away to a team that’s well backed, the crowd are behind them.

“We’re a big scalp, we’re top of the table, we’re a full-time outfit, and we’re there to be shot at.

“Sometimes, it’s not going to be how it’s been in training, where we’re playing really nice football and we’re all getting excited about how we’re going to play.

“Certainly first half, we didn’t win enough first headers, second headers, second balls, tackles. I thought the opposition wanted it a little bit more than us.

“We were looking to the referee for decisions on fouls or throw-ins. I thought we looked a weak outfit in the first half.

“We lacked leadership. We’re missing a couple of key players. Perks (David Perkins) coming on second half, I thought we looked a lot better in that department, but we lost the game in the first half.

“We’ve huffed and puffed second half without creating loads of chances.”