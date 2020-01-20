AFC Fylde move swiftly to replace Danny Rowe by snapping up Rotherham striker

AFC Fylde have moved swiftly to replace all-time goalscorer Danny Rowe with the capture of Rotherham United striker Jamie Proctor.

The Preston-born forward arrives on loan from League One side Rotherham United and will now spend the remainder of the season with the Coasters.

The 27-year-old had been on loan at Scunthorpe United, where he scored once in 14 appearances, but that spell has been cut short.

Proctor takes the number nine shirt vacated by Rowe, who made his debut for League Two side Oldham at the weekend after making the move to Boundary Park last week.

Proctor started out his career with hometown club Preston, making six appearances in the Championship before appearing a further 31 times in League One.

He then made the switch to Crawley Town, where he scored 13 goals in 62 appearances.

A move to Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town followed, where he made 64 League One appearances, before spending spells with both Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers.

Proctor then played his part in Rotherham's recent promotion to the Championship although he did suffer injury problems during his time at the New York Stadium.

“Over the past two years I’ve had a few personal problems and off-field injuries which have hampered my progress,” Proctor said.

“I’ve been on loan at Scunthorpe as I’ve wanted to get out and play games, but that didn’t happen, which is no fault of anyone’s just circumstance and bad fortune.

“Obviously I couldn’t play for another League club, so when I expressed the desire to join another club, this was top of my list. I’ve had a lot of moves in football, but this is one I’m genuinely really excited about.

“I’ve always kept my base in Preston and it’s good for me to get back home – if you’re happy off the pitch and spending time with your loved ones, then it transfers onto the pitch.

“The manager has expressed how he wants everyone to be in good spirits, and it shows how he is with the lads, which is something I’m really looking forward to.

“You’ll get 100 per cent from me every week. I like to get the ball down and play, but I can do the ugly stuff too. It’s about contributing to the team, and giving your all every week.

“I’m here to play games and get back to where I know I can be, and I think if that happens then it will only benefit the whole team – and that’s something I’m so excited about.”